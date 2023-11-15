Elderly Woman's Wish Comes True, Clinic Built On Her Land

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) AIBAK (Pajhwok): A health centre has been built on a piece of land donated by an elderly woman and inaugurated in Khurram Sarbagh district of northern Samangan province.

It was a great hope of BiBi Rabia, 90, to build a health centre in Tatar Chal village of Khurram Sarbagh district since long and finally her dream came true, her relatives said.

The relatives said local people hailed BiBi Rabia a heroine.

Raz Mohammad, BiBi Rabia's eldest son, said his mother distributed the family land among her children and she dedicated her own part for a mosque and a health clinic.

Raz Mohammad said:“My mother told me that there should be a health clinic in this village because the people face different health problems, especially pregnant women during childbirth. As there was no health center in this village, pregnant women travel to Aibak city on the back of animals for childbirth.”

BiBi Rabia, who talks with difficulty and also cannot hear well, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“I donated all my land to please God for a clinic and I signed the land documents so no one claims its ownership in the future.”

BaBa Murad, a relative to Rabia, admired her as a woman of good reputation and generosity. He said it was her will for her children to build a clinic in the village.

Samangan public health director Malulvi Muhibullah Bahari confirmed BiBi Rabia had dedicated her land for a health clinic.

He added:“This is her sacrifice and generosity. She dedicated the land for a clinic in this remote area, anyone who benefits from this health center owes to the generosity of this mother.”

“We wouldn't have seen this clinic if she had not donated her land. She did not study in a school or seminary, but she taught the community a great lesson of humanity.”

Mullah Abdul Wakeel Haqyar, Khurram Sarbagh district chief, said the clinic would respond to the needs of dozens of families.

Tatar Chal is a remote and impassable area of Khurram Sarbagh district and its residents had complained several times about lack of health facilities in the past.

