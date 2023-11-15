               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Armenian Church In Azerbaijan's Baku Open For Services - Official


11/15/2023 5:17:29 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Armenian church located in the center of Baku, Azerbaijan is open for services, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Religious Organizations Sahib Nagiyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the "Heydar Aliyev's Policy: Tolerance" conference, organized by the Committee.

He noted that Azerbaijan serves as a rare example, where representatives of Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Albanian-Udin communities and other religious confessions gathering in one place, demonstrating unity.

"The state supports all religious confessions, allocates funds for the restoration, repair and construction of their prayer houses," Nagiyev noted.

