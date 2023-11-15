Armenian Church In Azerbaijan's Baku Open For Services - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Armenian
church located in the center of Baku, Azerbaijan is open for
services, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for
Work with Religious Organizations Sahib Nagiyev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the "Heydar Aliyev's Policy: Tolerance" conference,
organized by the Committee.
He noted that Azerbaijan serves as a rare example, where
representatives of Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Albanian-Udin
communities and other religious confessions gathering in one place,
demonstrating unity.
"The state supports all religious confessions, allocates funds
for the restoration, repair and construction of their prayer
houses," Nagiyev noted.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15112023000187011040ID1107427074
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.