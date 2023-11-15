Turkmenistan, Pakistan Deliberate On Advancing Trade And Economic Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 15. Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed the development of trade and
economic cooperation, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed between the Ambassador of
Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov, President of the
Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Sajjad
Sarwar and President of the President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce
and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari.
During the meeting, the sides considered in detail the prospects
for expanding trade and economic ties between Turkmenistan and
Pakistan, discussed various aspects of strengthening bilateral
partnership and considered opportunities for further joint
development.
During the meetings, Turkmenistan shared its economic programs,
the country's foreign and domestic policy, and also highlighted
issues related to the active construction of the new administrative
center of the Ahal region, the 'smart' Arkadag city.
Meanwhile, in mid-September of this year, Caretaker Prime
Minister of Pakistan Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, during a meeting with the
Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov, expressed
his country's interest in strengthening economic partnership with
Turkmenistan.
