Azerbaijan Facing Biggest Climate Change Threat - UNDP Resident Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The biggest
threat Azerbaijan faces in the region now is climate change, UNDP
(United Nations Development Program) Resident Representative in
Azerbaijan Alessandra Roccasalvo told journalists, Trend reports.
"Environmental change, loss of biodiversity, climate
deterioration - all of this will cost a lot of investment for real
mitigation. The government is already taking care of this by
promoting "green" Azerbaijan. It is also about attracting
investment from the private sector, both international and
national," she said.
