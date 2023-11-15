Azerbaijan Facing Biggest Climate Change Threat - UNDP Resident Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The biggest threat Azerbaijan faces in the region now is climate change, UNDP (United Nations Development Program) Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Alessandra Roccasalvo told journalists, Trend reports.

"Environmental change, loss of biodiversity, climate deterioration - all of this will cost a lot of investment for real mitigation. The government is already taking care of this by promoting "green" Azerbaijan. It is also about attracting investment from the private sector, both international and national," she said.

