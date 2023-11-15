WHO Ready To Assist Kyrgyzstan In Digitalization Of Healthcare Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 15. The World
Health Organization (WHO) is ready to collaborate with Kyrgyzstan
in digitization regarding the healthcare sector, Hans Kluge,
Director of the WHO's European Regional Office, said, Trend reports.
He made these remarks during his meeting with Kyrgyz President
Sadyr Zhaparov, as part of Kluge's visit to Kyrgyzstan.
Kluge highlighted the high significance of digitalization in
advancing medical practices. He underscored that the WHO supports
governmental and societal efforts aimed at improving the
population's health and well-being.
He also commended on Kyrgyzstan's plans within the Population
Health Protection Program.
Moreover, Kluge expressed satisfaction with the country's
leadership's attention to the healthcare sector, stressing the
strong correlation between the country's development level and the
enhancement of human capital.
President Zhaparov, for his part, emphasized the positive
collaborative experience between Kyrgyzstan and the WHO in
healthcare sector reforms, medical staff training, maternal and
child health protection, as well as the implementation of
comprehensive reforms in treating various diseases.
He further emphasized that Kyrgyzstan regards the WHO as its key
partner in developing the healthcare sector.
