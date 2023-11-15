WHO Ready To Assist Kyrgyzstan In Digitalization Of Healthcare Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 15. The World Health Organization (WHO) is ready to collaborate with Kyrgyzstan in digitization regarding the healthcare sector, Hans Kluge, Director of the WHO's European Regional Office, said, Trend reports.

He made these remarks during his meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, as part of Kluge's visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Kluge highlighted the high significance of digitalization in advancing medical practices. He underscored that the WHO supports governmental and societal efforts aimed at improving the population's health and well-being.

He also commended on Kyrgyzstan's plans within the Population Health Protection Program.

Moreover, Kluge expressed satisfaction with the country's leadership's attention to the healthcare sector, stressing the strong correlation between the country's development level and the enhancement of human capital.

President Zhaparov, for his part, emphasized the positive collaborative experience between Kyrgyzstan and the WHO in healthcare sector reforms, medical staff training, maternal and child health protection, as well as the implementation of comprehensive reforms in treating various diseases.

He further emphasized that Kyrgyzstan regards the WHO as its key partner in developing the healthcare sector.