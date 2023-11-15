Azerbaijan Calls On Turkic Hydro-Meteorological Services For Innovative Techs Exchange

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The
hydro-meteorological services of Turkic countries should complement
each other with innovative technologies and cooperate to address
the upcoming challenges of global climate change, Azerbaijani
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said,
Trend reports.
He made the remark at the II Meteorological Forum of the Turkic
World.
The minister noted that environmental issues, especially factors
like water, weather, and climate, do not recognize borders.
"Just like in various regions of the Northern Hemisphere, Turkic
countries are particularly susceptible to natural disasters,
including extreme weather and climate events. To minimize the
consequences, it's crucial to establish effective coordinated
preparedness and response mechanisms in line with the World
Meteorological Organization's Early Warning for All initiative,"
Babayev said.
"Our country is ready to contribute to regional cooperation in
this endeavor and share information on a unified platform obtained
from modern observation systems implemented in our country," added
the minister.
The forum is attended by ministers of environment and climate
change from Turkic countries, heads of hydro-meteorological
services, representatives of state entities, and experts.
The event aims to carry out coordinated activities in the field
of climate change and expand the exchange of experience in creating
an early warning system for extreme weather conditions.
The I Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World was held on
February 19, 2021, in Ankara, Türkiye.
