UN Shares Commitment To Support Azerbaijan In Achieving Sustainable Development Goals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The UN Country
Team is committed to supporting the achievement of the Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) in Azerbaijan, representative of the UN
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Head of FAO Partnership
and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan Nasar Hayat said, Trend reports.
Hayat made the remark at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable
Development, themed“Sustainable Finance and Investment.".
"The UN aims to continue engaging stakeholders and facilitate
the creation of a collaborative environment to accelerate
Azerbaijan's progress in achieving the SDGs," he noted.
The current forum provides a platform for the exchange of
experiences and knowledge among countries, contributing to
accelerating progress in achieving the SDGs, as the official
pointed out.
"Substantive panel discussions, knowledge exchange, and sharing
best practices during these two days will be a crucial tool for
developing new approaches and encouraging innovative solutions to
maximize funding for Sustainable Development Goals both in
Azerbaijan and the region," he added.
The II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development aims to strengthen
the exchange of experience and cooperation with the countries of
the region and international organizations in the direction of the
implementation of the UN Agenda 2030.
Senior officials of Europe and CIS countries, representatives of
the UN, international financial and regional organizations, state
institutions, civil society, the private sector, and experts are
participating in the event.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15112023000187011040ID1107427067
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.