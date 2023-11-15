Baku Hosts Final Competition Day Of Ojag Sports Club Open Championship

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the final competition day of Ojag Sports Club's Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, belonging to category "B", Trend reports.

Today, gymnasts born in 2014, 2013, 2012, and 2011 and in the "juniors" age category performing in individual programs are presenting their programs.

A total of 206 gymnasts from 24 clubs in Azerbaijan took part in the competition. Along with representatives of the Baku branch of the "Ojag Sports" club, pupils of the club's branch in Agdash, Specialized Children and Youth School of the Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Republican Complex Sports School, Aquatics Palace, "Grasiya" Sports Club, Zirya Cultural Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club, Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center, Gadiroglu Sports Club, Talachay (Zagatala) Complex, Olympic Sports Complexes in Oguz, Gabala, Gakh, Gusar, Goychay, Ganja, Shagan, Shamkir, Shirvan, Sumgayit, and Absheron Olympic Sports Complex also take part in the competitions.

The open championship of Ojag Sports Club in rhythmic gymnastics is held on November 14–15.

