Azerbaijan Exempts Import Of Several Goods From Customs Duties

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Azerbaijani
Parliament's plenary assembly debated amending the law "On Customs
Tariffs" to exempt the import of equipment for the manufacture of
defense products, oil and gas export activities, and humanitarian
commodities from customs taxes, Trend reports.
Moreover, the amendment determined cases of exemption of gold
product imports from customs duties.
The amendment, after discussion, was put to a vote and
adopted.
Previously, on July 17, 2023, the import of personal armor and
mine-detecting dogs to Azerbaijan was exempted from taxes and
customs duties.
