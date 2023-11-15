               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Exempts Import Of Several Goods From Customs Duties


11/15/2023 5:17:27 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Azerbaijani Parliament's plenary assembly debated amending the law "On Customs Tariffs" to exempt the import of equipment for the manufacture of defense products, oil and gas export activities, and humanitarian commodities from customs taxes, Trend reports.

Moreover, the amendment determined cases of exemption of gold product imports from customs duties.

The amendment, after discussion, was put to a vote and adopted.

Previously, on July 17, 2023, the import of personal armor and mine-detecting dogs to Azerbaijan was exempted from taxes and customs duties.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN15112023000187011040ID1107427064

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search