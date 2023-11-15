Azerbaijan Plans To Increase Volume Of Non-Oil, Gas Exports In 2026

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan plans
to increase the volume of non-oil and gas exports by 85 percent in
2026 compared to 2021, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil
Jabbarov said at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development,
dedicated to "Sustainable financing and investment", Trend reports.
The minister noted that the National Priorities of Azerbaijan
and the Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026 set the
goal of further development of the non-oil economy, strengthening
its position in the world economy as a result of the development of
human capital and entry into the group of high-income
countries.
"As a result of the implementation of the strategy, it is
planned to annually increase the economy of Azerbaijan by an
average of three-four percent, and non-oil and gas GDP by an
average of five percent, as well as bringing the share of the
private sector in the economy to 88 percent," Jabbarov said.
"In general, the role of effective cooperation and investment
with all stakeholders is important for achieving sustainable
development. In this regard, I believe that discussions and
established cooperation within the framework of the forum with
state and non-governmental organizations, investors and
international organizations will make a positive contribution to
the implementation of the "Transformation of our World: the Agenda
for Sustainable Development until 2030" program in Azerbaijan," he
said.
