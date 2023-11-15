Azerbaijan Ranks Among World's Top Hazelnut Growers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan is
one of the world's top five hazelnut producers, according to Azad
Jafarli, Head of the Staff of the Ministry of Agriculture of
Azerbaijan, speaking at the international conference titled
"Increasing the Potential of Hazelnut: Innovative Approaches to
Increase Productivity, Quality, and Export Volume" being held in
Baku, Trend reports.
"As a result of these extensive measures of state support, the
agricultural sector's sustainable development has been secured, and
the favorable development dynamics have been maintained in both
2023 and 2022. The total volume of agricultural production was 9.9
billion manat ($5.8 billion), with crop production accounting for
5.5 billion manat ($3.2 billion) and livestock products accounting
for 4.5 billion manat ($2.6 billion). Among agricultural crops,
hazelnut agriculture is one of the most significant. It ranks
number 1 among custard fruits in terms of exports. Last year, the
country received more than $110 million in foreign currency as a
result of hazelnut exports," he said.
