Nayev Checks Combat Readiness Of Mobile Air Defense Groups

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Joint Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev checked the training of mobile fire groups performing air defense tasks in the northern operational zone.

"I took part in a training session of mobile firing groups performing air defense tasks in the northern operational zone," he posted on Facebook .

According to the commander, the smallest unmanned aerial vehicle was used to check their readiness. The military learned to detect, track and destroy enemy targets in the air. Weapons provided by partner countries and Soviet-era weapons were used during the exercise.

"The most important thing is that our soldiers are very skillful and true masters of military affairs. I am sincerely grateful to each of them and proud that we are defending the Ukrainian sky side by side with them," emphasized Nayev.

As Ukrinform reported, according to Nayev, not only well-known anti-aircraft missile systems guard the Ukrainian sky in the northern operational zone, but also a large number of mobile air defense firing groups are on combat duty