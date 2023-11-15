Leading Korean Company To Participate In Ukraine's Recovery PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leading Korean company POSCO will participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

This issue was discussed at a meeting between Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and POSCO CEO Jeong Tak and his team, Ukrinform reports referring to the Government portal.

“The company, which remains in the Ukrainian market, is interested in further investments in our economy. In particular, we discussed cooperation in three areas: agribusiness with a focus on processing, metallurgy using green technologies, and construction with a full cycle of materials production in Ukraine,” the Ukrainian PM said.

Shmyhal thanked the representatives of POSCO for considering Ukraine as a potential country for investment and development. South Korea's experience in post-war reconstruction will be useful in implementing projects in Ukraine, the PM stressed.

As reported, the South Korean company POSCO is one of the largest steel producers in the world.

At the G20 summit, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the allocation of $2.3 billion in financial assistance for Ukraine's recovery starting in 2025. In addition, Ukraine will receive $394 million from South Korea in 2024.

Photo: Government portal