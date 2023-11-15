               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Explosions Rock Central Part Of Kherson


11/15/2023 5:17:02 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces are shelling Kherson. Several explosions have been heard in the central part of the city.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Kherson is under fire! The Russian army is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank," the report says.

Read also: Russian troops fire 571 shells at Kherson region in past day, seven civilians injured

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 14, the Russian army shelled Kherson region 81 times, injuring seven civilians.

MENAFN15112023000193011044ID1107427053

