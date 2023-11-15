G7 Ambassadors Welcome Successful Launch Of Ukraine's Constitutional Court Reform

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ambassadors of the Group of Seven countries welcomed the successful launch of Ukraine's Constitutional Court reform after the first meeting of the Advisory Group of Experts.

“G7 ambassadors welcome the successful launch of Ukraine's Constitutional Court reform with the first meeting of the Advisory Group of Experts. The Group helps ensure CCU judges are qualified for their roles. We support Ukraine's reform efforts in judicial sector in line with its EU path,” the ambassadors posted on the social network.

EC President outlines Ukraine's reforms yet to be completed

As reported, the first meeting of the Advisory Group of Experts, which was formed to assist in assessing the moral qualities and level of competence in the field of law of candidates for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, took place on Sunday, November 12.