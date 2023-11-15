Baku Hosts II Meteorological Forum Of Turkic World

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Baku hosts the II Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World. The II Meteorological Forum "Turkic World" is organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in Baku, Azernews reports.

The forum is attended by ministers of environment and climate change from Turkic-speaking countries, heads of hydrometeorological services, representatives of state structures, and experts.

The forum is aimed at coordinating activities in the field of climate change and the expansion of experience exchange on the creation of an early warning system for extreme weather conditions.

The Forum, held within the framework of the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, is supported by the UN Development Programme.

The first forum was held two years ago in Ankara, Turkiye.