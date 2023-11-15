Baku Hosts II Meteorological Forum Of Turkic World

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Baku hosts the II Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World. The
II Meteorological Forum "Turkic World" is organized by the Ministry
of Ecology and Natural Resources in Baku, Azernews reports.
The forum is attended by ministers of environment and climate
change from Turkic-speaking countries, heads of hydrometeorological
services, representatives of state structures, and experts.
The forum is aimed at coordinating activities in the field of
climate change and the expansion of experience exchange on the
creation of an early warning system for extreme weather
conditions.
The Forum, held within the framework of the 100th anniversary of
national leader Heydar Aliyev, is supported by the UN Development
Programme.
The first forum was held two years ago in Ankara, Turkiye.
MENAFN15112023000195011045ID1107427044
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.