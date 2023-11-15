               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Envelope Budgeting For Next Year Passed First Reading


11/15/2023 5:16:43 AM

The discussion of the state envelope budgeting for 2024 in the first reading was completed at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis (the Parliament).

According to Azernews, members of the government participated in the meeting.

Deputies voiced their proposals for next year's budget.

Later, the laws included in the envelope budgeting were put to the vote in the first reading and adopted.

It should be noted that at the meeting of the parliament held yesterday, "On the 2024 state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On the 2024 budget of the State social protection fund", "On the 2024 budget of the unemployment insurance fund", "2024 in the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the minimum living wage for 2024", "On the limit of the criterion of need for 2024 in the Republic of Azerbaijan", drafts of amendments to the Tax and Civil Codes were adopted in the first reading.

