Azerbaijan's Envelope Budgeting For Next Year Passed First Reading

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The discussion of the state envelope budgeting for 2024 in the
first reading was completed at the plenary session of the Milli
Majlis (the Parliament).
According to Azernews, members of the government participated in
the meeting.
Deputies voiced their proposals for next year's budget.
Later, the laws included in the envelope budgeting were put to
the vote in the first reading and adopted.
It should be noted that at the meeting of the parliament held
yesterday, "On the 2024 state budget of the Republic of
Azerbaijan", "On the 2024 budget of the State social protection
fund", "On the 2024 budget of the unemployment insurance fund",
"2024 in the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the minimum living wage for
2024", "On the limit of the criterion of need for 2024 in the
Republic of Azerbaijan", drafts of amendments to the Tax and Civil
Codes were adopted in the first reading.
MENAFN15112023000195011045ID1107427043
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.