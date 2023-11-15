               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish GNA To Discuss Draft Law On Terms Of Stay Of Turkish Servicemen In Azerbaijan


11/15/2023 5:16:43 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the Turkish Grand National Assembly will discuss a draft law on the extension of the mandate of Turkish servicemen in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the draft law, the term of stay of Turkish servicemen in Azerbaijan will be extended for one more year, starting on November 17, 2023.

The bill was sent to parliament and signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

It was noted that Turkiye will continue to contribute to the maintenance of peace and stability in the region: "Turkiye, through the joint Turkish-Russian monitoring centre, contributes to the security of the region and the creation of an atmosphere of trust between the parties".

MENAFN15112023000195011045ID1107427042

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search