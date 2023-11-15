Turkish GNA To Discuss Draft Law On Terms Of Stay Of Turkish Servicemen In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the Turkish Grand National Assembly will discuss a draft
law on the extension of the mandate of Turkish servicemen in
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
According to the draft law, the term of stay of Turkish
servicemen in Azerbaijan will be extended for one more year,
starting on November 17, 2023.
The bill was sent to parliament and signed by Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
It was noted that Turkiye will continue to contribute to the
maintenance of peace and stability in the region: "Turkiye, through
the joint Turkish-Russian monitoring centre, contributes to the
security of the region and the creation of an atmosphere of trust
between the parties".
