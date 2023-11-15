Serbia Becomes 8Th European Countries Purchasing Azerbaijani Gas

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting was held between Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov
and a delegation led by Minister of Mining and Energy of Serbia
Dubravka Djedović Handanović, who is on a visit to Azbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.
The important role of friendly relations between the Presidents
of Azerbaijan and Serbia in the comprehensive development of
relations based on strategic partnerships between the two countries
was emphasised at the meeting. Extensive cooperation opportunities
in the fields of natural gas and electricity were evaluated. It was
noted that energy cooperation is of exceptional importance for the
development of bilateral relations at a new level, and in this
regard, Azerbaijan and Serbia attach great importance to
partnerships in the field of natural gas.
Within the meeting, a“Memorandum of Understanding between the
Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry
of Mining and Energy of the Republic of Serbia on promoting
cooperation between SOCAR and Srbijagas, as well as an agreement on
gas sales between SOCAR and Srbijagas was signed.
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said: "With the documents of
strategic importance we signed today, we are laying the foundation
for multifaceted cooperation in the field of gas, including gas
supplies from Azerbaijan to Serbia for the first time. Serbia is
Azerbaijan's new partner in diversifying the gas market in Europe.
With the supply of up to 400 million cubic metres of gas per annum
to Serbia, the number of countries supplied with Azerbaijani gas
will reach 8. This is a clear indication of expanding Azerbaijan's
mission as a reliable energy partner and its growing role in energy
security. Today's agreements also pave the way for the
sustainability of our gas supply partnership with long-term
contracts and Azerbaijan's contributions to Serbia's energy
security.”
The Minister of Mining and Energy of the Republic of Serbia,
Dubravka Djedović Handanović said: "Today, Serbia and Azerbaijan
have opened a new chapter in their economic and bilateral
cooperation by signing a contract on the volumes of gas that
Azerbaijan will supply to Serbia. After the supply of Azerbaijani
gas to Serbia via the Bulgaria-Serbia Interconnector, which is
expected to be commissioned in the near future, we are going to
achieve our strategic goal of diversifying our sources of supply
for this energy source and further bolstering our role as a transit
country for gas distribution to Central Europe. The signed contract
outlines the delivery of 400 million cubic metres of gas in the
next year, and we expect these volumes to increase further in the
coming years."
SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf stressed that the gas contract
will open a new page in cooperation between SOCAR and Srbijagas. He
noted the importance of successful implementation of the contract
in strengthening Serbia's energy security, as well as relations
between the two countries and companies.
It should be noted that, in addition to gas supplies, the
Memorandum of Understanding provides for the supply of LNG to
Serbia, cooperation with SOCAR in gas storage areas, the company's
participation in gas trading operations, as well as the
construction of gas power plants.
