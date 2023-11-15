Azerbaijani Delegation Of Defense Ministry Attends Booth Of EDGE Company

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov got acquainted with the
weapons, vehicles, and military equipment exhibited at the booth of
the UAE company EDGE within the Dubai Airshow 2023 international
exhibition, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.
During the meeting held with the head of the company within the
framework of the exhibition, the sides exchanged views on the
prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation as
well as other issues of common interest.
