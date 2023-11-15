S. Korea, US Hold Air Drills With B-52H Bomber Amid N. Korea Threats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- South Korea and the US staged joint air drills involving two US B-52H strategic bombers over the Yellow Sea on Wednesday, Seoul's Defense Ministry said, cited by Yonhap News Agency.

South Korean F-35A, F-15K, and US F-35B and F-16 fighter jets escorted the nuclear-capable bombers during the drills, the ministry said, as the allies seek to bolster security cooperation against growing North Korean military threats.

The exercise marked the key US military asset's return to the peninsula in less than a month after it made its first-ever landing at a South Korean air base on October 17.

During annual bilateral security talks Monday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reaffirmed America's extended deterrence commitment to using the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear weapons, to defend its ally.

"In line with this commitment, this exercise expands the frequency and intensity of the deployment of US strategic assets to demonstrate an effect equivalent to constant deployment," the ministry said, describing the drills as "extended deterrence in action."

On Monday, Austin also hailed the B-52's first landing in South Korea as "a milestone" for the US deterrence efforts and unveiled there will be "another carrier battle group that comes soon."

Meanwhile, Pyongyang said Wednesday it has successfully conducted ground tests of newly developed solid-fuel engines for a new type of intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM).

The first- and second-stage engines were tested Saturday and Tuesday to evaluate the technical specifications of the newly developed high-thrust solid-fuel IRBM engines, the Korean Central News Agency said. "The test provided a sure guarantee for reliably accelerating the development of the new-type IRBM system," it said.

An IRBM, which can fly some 4,000 km, goes beyond the Korean Peninsula and puts the US territory of Guam within range. (end)

