Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 29 Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces carried out on Wednesday a series of raids on homes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip, killing 25 Palestinian civilians and others injured.

According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), occupation aircraft bombed a number of homes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, leading to the killing of citizens, of which the majority were children and women.

It added that four others were killed during an airstrike of a house near a shelter in the City of Jabalia, North of Gaza. (end)

