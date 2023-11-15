Jordan Condemns Israeli Occupation Raiding Al-Shifa Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian government on Wednesday condemned the Israeli occupation forces storming Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, as it is a violation of international humanitarian law, especially the 1949 Geneva Convention relative to the protection of civilians in time of war.

The Jordanian government held the Israeli occupation forces responsible for the safety of civilians and medical staff working in the hospital, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The senseless attacks against Palestinians, the destruction of civilian facilities that provide basic services to Gazans, and the policy of collective punishment represent violations of international humanitarian law and human rights as these are war crimes, the statement quoted Ministry Spokesman Sufyan Al-Qudah as saying.

He underscored that the dangerous conditions in Gaza require the UN Security Council to bear its legal responsibility, and that the international community must bear its moral responsibilities and work to put pressure on the Israeli occupation forces to stop targeting civilians, especially women and children, which is unjustified.

Earlier, Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, which has been subjected to aggression that has been going on for 40 days and has so far led to 11,500 Palestinian deaths with roughly 29,000 injuries. (end)

