KUNA Wing In Global Media Congress Highlights Cultural Exchange

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo-feature by Salem Al-Methen)

ABU DHABI, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency's (KUNA) participation in the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi focused on boosting media cooperation and cultural exchange between Kuwait and the rest of the world.

KUNA's wing offered a various range of visual and interactive activities, as well as showcasing reports and photo features recently done by the agency, while discussing joint journalism and exchange opinions on challenges and opportunities that the media industry faces today.

The agency's wing also reflected commitment towards constantly developing in the media field and boosting its role in transmitting the latest news to Kuwait and the world. (end)

