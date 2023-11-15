Heavy Rainfall Adds To Suffering Of Displaced Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo-feature by Wessam Abu-Zaid)

GAZA, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- As thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were displaced, due to the relentless and unwavering Israeli occupation's assault, heavy rainfall added to the atmosphere of misery and suffering with makeshift tents barely withstanding the elements.

The tents, set UNRWA in Khan Yunis city south of the Gaza Strip, hardly met the needs of Palestinians and are already soaked wet.

Various UNRWA services had nearly stopped due to the overwhelming numbers of displaced coming from northern Gaza. (end)

