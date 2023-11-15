A Belt And Road Failure With Italian Characteristics

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Italy's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) may soon come to an end.



The country entered China's initiative in March 2019, when a

Memorandum of Understanding

(MoU) was signed in Rome by former Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Less than five years after the MoU was signed, the whole BRI story risks becoming a major foreign policy failure for Italy.

The MoU will be automatically extended in March 2024, unless terminated by either party at least three months in advance - that is, by the end of 2023. As the deadline approaches, the government of current Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to announce its decision soon.



by members of the government and Italy's

low-profile

participation in the recent BRI Forum suggest that Rome may be ready to leave the initiative.

In 2019, the Conte I government's decision to sign the MoU was made amid a heated yet

highly ambiguous

political debate. Different views coexisted within the government itself, where the strong pro-China orientation of the 5 Star Movement contrasted with traditional hostility towards Beijing from influential sectors of the League.



In turn, the most vocal opponent of the MoU – the opposition's Democratic Party – had, in fact, promoted closer relations with China under the previous Renzi and Gentiloni governments, when

Chinese investments

in Italian strategic sectors were finalized and Rome's

interest in the BRI

was first conveyed to Beijing.

