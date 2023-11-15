BOPP Film Market Growth, Share, Trends, Size, Segmentation Analysis And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " BOPP Film Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global BOPP Film Market is valued approximately USD 29.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2023-2030. BOPP stands for Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene film. Its a thin, flexible, translucent plastic film thats widely used in packaging and labelling. BOPP film is made by stretching polypropylene film in two directions, lengthwise and across, to enhance its strength, clarity, and stiffness. This biaxial orientation method also improves moisture resistance, making the film an appropriate material for food packaging. The main drivers of this market are the expansion of food packaging and the growing demand for UV light barrier films. The pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries are also essential end-user industries for BOPP films because the films have excellent sealing properties and act as an excellent oxygen barrier, avoiding oxidation of the chemicals present in medicines and cosmetic items.

Growing consumer demand for small, light-weight packaging is driving the market for BOPP films in food packaging. Food that has been packed or is ready to eat is one of the sectors growing the fastest, especially in urban areas. The accelerated pace of urban life, as well as the sharp growth in wealth and level of living, are driving up the use of packaged foods. According to the most current UN estimate the population of the world has quadrupled in the previous century. There were 1.8 billion people on the planet in 1915, there are 7.3 billion people on the planet right now, and by 2050 that number might increase to 9.7 billion. Global food consumption is increasing as a result of this expansion and increasing wealth in emerging nations (which lead to dietary changes like consuming more meat and protein). Additionally, the expansion of the e-commerce business has raised the demand for long-lasting and safe packing materials that can preserve items throughout transit and also Sustainable packaging solutions are in high demand. BOPP film is recyclable and frequently utilized in the creation of eco-friendly packaging, providing enterprises with an opportunity to create and market sustainable packaging solutions. However, stringent regulates on the manufacture of Biaxially oriented polypropylene films in some countries are projected to hinder the industrys overall growth.

The key regions considered for the Global BOPP Film Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 owing as a result of stringent laws and regulations imposed by governments and governing bodies, as well as a shift in consumer preferences towards recyclable and eco-friendly packaging materials, the eco-friendly food packaging industry has been growing. North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing demand for flexible packaging, BOPP Films, which are adaptable, lightweight, eco-friendly, and efficient packaging materials, are highly preferred for packaging and laminated material applications in the regions, which will drive the market for BOPP Films in the coming years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Jindal Poly Films

Cosmo Films Ltd.

SIBUR

Uflex Limited

Innovia Films

Inteplast Group

KOPAFILMS Elektrofolien GmbH

Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials

Vacmet India

Max Speciality Films

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, Innovia Films has announced a USD 70 million investment in additional film capacity in Germany. A new 8-meter-wide multi-layer co-extrusion line will create highly designed thin gauge label films to satisfy the expanding, sustainability-driven demand for reduced resin content materials; this will boost the companys providing capability in the area.

In Feb 2020, Jindal Poly Films, India has authorised an expenditure of USD 99.4 million (IN 700 crores) to expand its operations in India, including the addition of a polyester film plant and a BOPP film line.

Global BOPP Film Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Film Type, Thickness, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Film Type:

Transparent films

Metalized films

White/opaque

By Thickness:

Below 15 microns

15 to 30 microns

30 to 45 microns

Above 45 microns

By Application:

Food packaging

Non-food packaging

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

