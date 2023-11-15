Date Syrup Market Size 2023, Latest Industry Trends, Overview Of Segments And Opportunities 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Date SyrupMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Date Syrup Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. Date Syrup is dark colored pulpy sauce which is derived from date. Date syrup is obtained by boiling dates in water. Date syrup contains minerals like potassium, calcium, and magnesium. Since date syrup has natural sugar, which doesn't increase the blood sugar levels as much as artificial sugar does, it is a safe choice for people with diabetes. Growing diabetic population and increasing demand for natural sweeteners are key drivers for the growth of Date Syrup market.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of 'Global Date Syrup Market' Report: - /sample-request/report_id/BIZWIT2228

For instance, according to The International Diabetes Federation (IDF)- as of 2021 approximately 537 million adults (between age of 20-79 years) are having diabetes. This number is further estimated to rise to 643 million by the year 2030 and further increase to 783 million by the year 2045. Also, as per global database management company Statista- In the year 2020 global market for natural sweeteners was estimated at USD 22.49 billion and as per estimation by the year 2026 the market would increase by USD 5.5 billion and would reach to USD 27.94 billion. Also, with the shifting trend towards organic products and rising disposable income, the adoption & demand for Date Syrup is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, supply chain disruption due to pandemic impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Date Syrup market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for natural sweeteners in the region. Whereas, Middle East is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as presence of leading market players and increasing consumption of dates in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Date Syrup market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lion Dates Impex Pvt Ltd.

Al Foah

Galil Foods

Community Foods Ltd

Clarks UK Ltd

Belazu Ingredient Company

Just Date Syrup,

Arat Company PJS.

Ratinkhosh Co

Sahara Dates.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Packaging:

jars,

cans/tubs,

squeeze bottles.

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Channel

Retail Channel

By End Use Industries:

Food & Beverage Industry

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Foodservice Industry

Retail/ Household

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today's competitive environment. Report Ocean is a 'one-stop solution' for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

COMTEX_443496374/2796/2023-11-15T03:41:20