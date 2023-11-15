Global Tilapia Market Provides An In-Depth Insight Of Trends And Landscape Outlook 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global TilapiaMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Tilapia Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. Tilapia refers to several species of freshwater fishes that originated from cichlid family. Tilapias are native to Africa and Middle East. Tilapia is reach in omega-6 fatty acids and are also reach in vitamins and minerals like choline, niacin, vitamin B12, vitamin D, selenium, and phosphorus. Growing production of tilapia and rising technological advancements in fish farming are key drivers for the growth of Tilapia market.

For instance, according to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)- In the year 2020, tilapia harvesting estimated at 6.93 million tons, which represents 40 percent of the combined production of the commercial whitefish species. Also, Asia's total contribution to global tilapia production estimated at 66 percent in 2020, or 4.55 million tons . Also, with the, rising levels of health awareness and growing adoption of online sales channels, the adoption & demand for Tilapia is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, growing prevalence of trade war among countries and high cost of tilapia impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Tilapia market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand of tilapia dishes and growing packaged food industry in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as Technological advancements in fish farming, easy availability of land for aquaculture in countries like China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tilapia market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Baiyang Aquatic Group

Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc.

A.O. Kingdom International Co., Ltd

Nova Sea Foods

Hainan Sky-Blue Ocean Foods Co

Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co

Guangdong Evergreen Conglomerate Co., Ltd.

Hebei Zhongjie Tilapia Breeding Co. Ltd

Amyco Group Limited.

Regal Springs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Organic

Conventional

By Species:

Nile Tilapia (OREOCHROMIS NILOTICUS)

Blue Tilapia (OREOCHROMIS AUREUS)

Mozambique Tilapia (OREOCHROMIS MOSSAMBICUS)

Wami Tilapia (OREOCHROMIS UROLEPIS HORNORIUM)

By Form:

Fresh Tilapia

Processed Tilapia

By Sales Channel:

Direct sales

Retail Sales

By End Use Industries:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Animal Feed

Pet Food

Food Service

Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

