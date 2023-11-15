Global Tilapia Market Provides An In-Depth Insight Of Trends And Landscape Outlook 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global TilapiaMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.
Global Tilapia Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. Tilapia refers to several species of freshwater fishes that originated from cichlid family. Tilapias are native to Africa and Middle East. Tilapia is reach in omega-6 fatty acids and are also reach in vitamins and minerals like choline, niacin, vitamin B12, vitamin D, selenium, and phosphorus. Growing production of tilapia and rising technological advancements in fish farming are key drivers for the growth of Tilapia market.
For instance, according to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)- In the year 2020, tilapia harvesting estimated at 6.93 million tons, which represents 40 percent of the combined production of the commercial whitefish species. Also, Asia's total contribution to global tilapia production estimated at 66 percent in 2020, or 4.55 million tons . Also, with the, rising levels of health awareness and growing adoption of online sales channels, the adoption & demand for Tilapia is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, growing prevalence of trade war among countries and high cost of tilapia impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Tilapia market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand of tilapia dishes and growing packaged food industry in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as Technological advancements in fish farming, easy availability of land for aquaculture in countries like China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tilapia market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Baiyang Aquatic Group
Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc.
A.O. Kingdom International Co., Ltd
Nova Sea Foods
Hainan Sky-Blue Ocean Foods Co
Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co
Guangdong Evergreen Conglomerate Co., Ltd.
Hebei Zhongjie Tilapia Breeding Co. Ltd
Amyco Group Limited.
Regal Springs
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Source:
Organic
Conventional
By Species:
Nile Tilapia (OREOCHROMIS NILOTICUS)
Blue Tilapia (OREOCHROMIS AUREUS)
Mozambique Tilapia (OREOCHROMIS MOSSAMBICUS)
Wami Tilapia (OREOCHROMIS UROLEPIS HORNORIUM)
By Form:
Fresh Tilapia
Processed Tilapia
By Sales Channel:
Direct sales
Retail Sales
By End Use Industries:
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Animal Feed
Pet Food
Food Service
Retail
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
