Policosanol Market Research Report Provides An In-Depth Insight Of Trends And Forecast 2023 To 2032

Global Policosanol Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. Policosanol is a chemical which is largely obtained from sugar cane. Policosanol can also be made from other plants, such as wheat. Policosanol helps in decreasing cholesterol production in liver and it also beneficial in treating leg pain due to poor blood flow. It is widely used in Cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. Growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and rising demand for natural products are key drivers for the growth of Policosanol market.

For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO)- as of 2021, each year, more than 15 million people die from Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) between the ages of 30 and 69 years. Also, Cardiovascular diseases accounts for around 17.9 million death occurred due to Noncommunicable diseases annually, followed by cancers with 9.3 million death , respiratory diseases with 4.1 million death, and diabetes with 1.5 million deaths. Also, with growing health consciousness and rising pharmaceutical industry, the adoption & demand for Policosanol is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high extraction cost and high investment requirement for research & development impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Policosanol Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as shifting consumer preferences and growing pharmaceutical industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Policosanol market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade:

0.90 Policosanol

0.95 Policosanol

0.99 Policosanol

By Source:

SugarcaneWax

Bees Wax

Rice Bran

Wheat Germ

Others (cereal grains, grasses etc.)

By Extraction Process:

Solvent Extraction

Supercritical Co2 Extraction

By End Use Industries:

Food Processing

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Dietary Supplements

Nutrace utical

Animal Feed

Pet Food

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

