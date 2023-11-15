Fresh Figs Market Projections, Regional Outlook, Rapid Growth And Trend By 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Fresh FigsMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Fresh Figs Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2032. The fig is the edible fruit from a species of small tree in the flowering plant family Moraceae called Ficus carica,. Fig is mainly harvested in the Mediterranean and western Asia regions. Figs are rich in antioxidants and improves digestive health. Growing demand for plant-based food products and shifting consumption pattern are key drivers for the growth of Fresh Figs market.

For instance, according to Plant Based Food Association and Good Food Institute- Sales of Plant based food products in US is estimated at USD 7 billion, witnessing a growth rate of 27 % as compared to sales of USD 5.5 billion in the year 2019. Also, with increasing health consciousness and rising disposable income, the adoption & demand for Fresh Figs is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, climate dependent cultivation of figs can impact the overall products which would ultimately impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Fresh Figs market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Middle east is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing cultivation and consumption of figs in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing demand of organic food products in the region, apart would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fresh Figs market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hadley Fruit Orchards, Inc.

Roland Foods LLC

Meurens Natural S.A.

FruitLips

Jiaherb, Inc.

Athos Agricola S.A.

Earl's Organic Produce

Alara Agri

Isik Tarim A.S.

Valley Fig Growers, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Variety:

Smyrna Figs

Black Figs

Sari Lop Figs

Mission Figs

Kadota Figs

Others

By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

e-Retailers

Grocery Stores

Wholesale Stores

Industrial

Foodservice

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

