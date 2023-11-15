Xylenols Market Outlook, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Share, Drivers And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Xylenols Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Xylenols Market is valued approximately USD 2.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Xylenols are chemicals that are used as an organic solvent and as a fungicide. They are an important chemical feedstock for products such as in resins, plastics, coatings, laminates, and construction materials. The xylenols market will expand due to the rising need for xylenol chemicals in a variety of oilfield activities, such as sustainable oil exploration, extraction, and production and also, increasing product demand for resin & plastic production.

According to pro-gas services ,one of the biggest drivers in the industry is the sheer number of wells that are planned for a site and throughout the market in general. Currently, outside the United States, there are around 53,000 wells and this number is growing. As long as the number of wells continues to thrive, the industry will be able to deliver natural gas and oil to the customers that truly need it. Another by According to Statista, resin is most commonly used in the production of plastic, varnishes, and adhesives. Of the 123 billion pounds of resin produced in the U.S. in 2021, thermosets accounted for 14 percent. In addition, rising demand from the pharmaceuticals industry and adoption of technologically advanced production methods in xylenols will create growth opportunities for the global xylenols market. However, high cost of xylenol and stringent government regulations stifles the market growth during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Xylenols Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa market revenue in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the dominant region. Rising product demand in the Asia Pacific region owing to the rising chemical & petrochemical sector is set to increase segmental adoption in the coming years. Furthermore, North America is fastest growing Xylenols Market because the growing demand from food and beverages, and growth in the pharmaceutical industry.

Major market players included in this report are:

Desideria

Deepak Novochem Technologies Limited,

Dorf Ketal,

South African Coal, 001, & Gas Corporation

Tokyo Chemical Industry (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Laboratory of the Government Chemist Group

Honshu Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

United Laboratories International Holdings Limited

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

According to the , in 2020, other xylenols, which include 3,4-xylenol, exceeded a valuation of USD 173.4 million and are projected to observe strong expansion by 2027. Mounting product uptake across several end-use industries, including oil field chemicals, pharma, and resin sectors, is speculated to stimulate segmental development.

According to the , The 2,6- xylenols sub-segment held a notable market share in 2020 and is anticipated to witness significant growth through 2027. Surging product usage in flavoring ingredients in beverages, resins, solvents, disinfectants, and pharmaceuticals is slated to foster segmental growth over the review timeline.

Global Xylenols Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product Type, Application Type, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type :

2,3- Xylenols

2,4- Xylenols

2,5- Xylenols

2,6- Xylenols

3,5- Xylenols

By Application Type:

Disinfectants

Solvents

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Plasticizers

Oilfield Chemicals

Resins

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

