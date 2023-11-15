Cryogenic Insulation Market Demand, Size, Share, Top Players, Growth And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Cryogenic Insulation Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Cryogenic Insulation Market is valued at approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a compounded annual growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Cryogenic insulation materials are specifically designed to have low, thermal conductivity, meaning they are poor conductors of heat. Commonly used insulation materials in cryogenic includes foams, powders, multilayer insulation (MLI) and vacuum insulation panels (VIP). These materials, trapped air or gas pockets within their structure, which hinders the transfer of heat by conduction or convection. However, the increasing use of LNG gas and advancement in energy storage emerge as to be the growth drivers for Global Cryogenic Insulation Market.

According to the International Group of Liquefied Natural Gas Importers (GIIGNL) in 2021, the Global liquefied natural gas LNG trade went up to an average of 49 billion cubic feet per day. This represents a year-on-year increase of two 2.2 billion cubic feet per day which is 4.5% compared to 2020. According to the US Department of Energy in 2020, the global energy storage market for stationary and transportation purposes is expected to increase fourfold by 2030, reaching over 2500 gigawatt-hours (GWH). This growth is mainly driven by the adaptation of electric vehicles (EVs) and if 30% of vehicle sales consist of EVs, the market could reach up to 4 terawatt-hours (TWh). Transportation storage deployment is 2-10 times higher than stationary storage, depending on the assumptions made for the transportation department. However, Safety and Environmental Concerns and Limited material Options may hamper the growth of the Global Cryogenic insulation Market. Moreover, the increasing use of electric vehicles and government initiatives towards renewable energy are anticipated to be growth opportunities in the market.

The key regions considered for the Global Cryogenic Insulation Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America region has the market dominance because of the increasing gas exploration and production as well as the prominent inclination towards the environmental safety such factors contribute to dominating the Global Cryogenic Insulation Market. Asia Pacific region emerges as to be the fastest growing region because of the rapidly growing population and continuously increasing demand for sustainable and renewable energy also Asia pacific region come out as a large customer base for electric vehicles which contributes to the growth of the Global Cryogenic Insulation Market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Kaefer SE and Enterprise GmbH & Co.

Lydall Inc.

Cabot Corporation.

DUNMORE

Owens-Corning

Rochling SE & Co. KG

Industrial Dielectrics Holdings Inc.

Nichias Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Cryogenic experts Inc, a company specializing in the manufacturing and design of the prices and accessories, has been acquired by Acme cryogenics Inc. Acme Cryogenics is engaged in the supply of a wide range of cryogenic products, including insulation to various industries.

In August 2020, Armacell Enterprise GmbH & Co., a prominent player in the field of energy efficiency, unveiled an innovative product ArmaGel DT, an advanced flexible aerogel blanket designed specifically for dual-temperature and cryogenic applications.

Global Cryogenic Insulation Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Polyurethane (PUR) and Passive Infrared (PIR)

Cellular Glass

Polystyrene

Fiberglass

Perlite

Other

By Application:

LPG/LNG Transport and Storage

Energy and Power

Metallurgical

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

