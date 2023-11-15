Food Glazing Agents Market Profiled Key Players To Show Impressive Revenue Growth By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Food Glazing AgentsMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Food Glazing Agents Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2032. Glazing agents are a type of food additive used for coating food products for shiny appearance. Glazing agents are also used to provide protective coating to the food product to extend its shelf life. Food glazing agents are widely used in bakery and Confectionery items. Growing food & beverages industry and increasing demand for ready to eat food products are key drivers for the growth of Food Glazing Agents market.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of 'Global Food Glazing Agents Market' Report: - /sample-request/report_id/BIZWIT2236

For instance, according to global database management company Statista - in 2021, the size global functional foods and beverage market was estimated at USD 281.14 billion, and the market is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 9.5 percent between 2021 and 2028 and by the year 2028, the market is estimated to be worth over USD 529.6 billion. Also, with the growing demand from end use verticals and rapid increase of food & beverages industry in emerging economies, the adoption & demand for Food Glazing Agents is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, volatile pricing of Food Glazing Agent ingredients impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Food Glazing Agents market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of well-established bakery and confectionery industry in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as changing consumption pattern and growing food & beverages industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Food Glazing Agents market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

British Wax Refining Company Ltd,

Capol GmbH,

Colorcon,

Koster Keunen,

Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc.,

Masterol Foods,

Poth Hille & Co., Ltd.,

Puratos, Stearinerie

Dubois,

Strahl & Pitsch, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Ingredient Type:

Stearic acid

Beeswax

Carnauba wax

Candelilla wax

Shellac

Paraffin wax

Others (montan and lanolin wax)

By Ingredient Function:

Coating agents

Surface finishing agents

Firming agents

Film agents

Others (binding agents and stabilizing agents)

By End Use Industries:

Bakery

Confectionery

Processed meat

Poultry & Fish

Fruits & vegetables

Functional foods

Others (dairy products & convenience foods)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today's competitive environment. Report Ocean is a 'one-stop solution' for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

COMTEX_443496999/2796/2023-11-15T04:04:18