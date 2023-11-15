Extruded Snacks Market Evolution Segmentation And Insight Of Trends 2023 To 2032 With Top Countries Data

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Extruded SnacksMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Extruded Snacks Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2032. Extrusion refers to a mechanical process in which materials are pressured through a die to obtain products of a desired shape, size. Legume flours and cereals are used to make extruded snacks. Growing demand for food products and rising R&D activities and new product launches are key drivers for the growth of Extruded Snacks market.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of 'Global Extruded Snacks Market' Report: - /sample-request/report_id/BIZWIT2234

For instance, according to the Organic Trade Association (OTA)- Sales of organic food and other organic products in the U.S. in the year 2020 is estimated at USD 62 billion, witnessing a growth of over 12 % from the year 2019. Also, in February 2021, LesserEvil launched its Organic Lil' Puffs line for toddlers, which contain plant-based flavors with protein, fruits, and veggies. Also, in May 2021, Puffworks introduced Almond Butter Puffs, for infants, which are, low in sodium, and contain no added sugar. Also, with growing urbanization and rising demand for ready to eat food products, the adoption & demand for Extruded Snacks is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, growing awareness towards healthy lifestyle to avoid lifestyle diseases like obesity impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Extruded Snacks market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing inclination toward healthier alternatives, such as wheat and cereal snacks in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising packaged food industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Extruded Snacks market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Potatopro

Frito Lay Inc.,

ITC,

Nestle,

Kellogg's,

Calbee,

Old Dutch Foods,

Modalez International Inc,

Universal Robina Corporation,

JFC International

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Potato

Corn

Rice

Tapioca

Mixed Grains

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today's competitive environment. Report Ocean is a 'one-stop solution' for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

COMTEX_443497046/2796/2023-11-15T04:05:49