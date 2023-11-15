Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth Status, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market is valued approximately at USD 2839.62 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.48% over the forecast period 2023-2030 . An electrically conductive adhesive is a glue that is primarily used for electronics. This conductive component is suspended in a sticky component that holds the electrically conductive adhesive together. The Electrically Conductive Adhesives market is expanding because of factors such as increasing need for electronic device and increasing application in healthcare sector to propel market growth. However, its importance has progressively increased during the last few decades.

According to Statista in 2021, Nearly 15 billion mobile devices are in use worldwide, up from slightly over 14 billion the year before. The number of mobile devices is expected to reach 18.22 billion by 2025, an increase of 4.2 billion devices compared to 2020 levels. Another important factor driving is increasing application in healthcare sector. According to the Statista in 2023, it is anticipated that the Health Care segments revenue would be USD60.72 billion. with a 2023 market volume estimated at . By 2027, 1.57 billion people are anticipated in the health care segment . In addition, the emergence of public charging infrastructures and Growing application of electrically conductive adhesives from electric vehicle application is expected to provide significant growth opportunities. However, Government intervention due to strict regulation in global trade and strict guidelines regarding the use of electrically conductive adhesive Stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global electrically conductive adhesives market in 2020, over the forecast period owing to the growing demand of electronic industry and increasing demand for mobile handsets, computing devices and audio & video gaming products. According to the statista in 2020, the consumer electronics market in the Asia-Pacific region has a value of 257 billion US dollars. North America is fastest growth in the market owing to the strong presence of solar power industry in the region and due to the rapid industrial development, such as electronics and automotive industry.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dow Company

3m Minnesota Mining and Benjamin Fuller Company

Henkel Ag & Co. KgaA

Coatex Industries

Master Bond Inc. (U.S.)

Aremco Products Inc. (U.S.)

Bostik (France)

Owens Corning (U.S.)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, Evoniks Coating & Adhesive Resins business line has launched a new range of sustainable liquid polybutadienes. The use of sustainably produced butadiene in the manufacture of this innovative product line has been shown to reduce the use of fossil raw materials by up to 99.9%.

In November 2022, Dow (NYSE: DOW) debuted a new line of VORATRONTM MA 8200S high-bonding adhesives at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE 2022). The performance of battery packs for electric vehicles is greatly improved by the New VORATRONTM MA 8200S high-bonding adhesives in terms of safety, sturdiness, sustainability, integrated assembly, and overall quality.

In November 2022, Henkel has developed an electrically conductive adhesive (ECA) that cures at room temperature, improving yield rates and protecting sensitive structures within mobile devices, such as compact camera modules (CCMs).

Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, Chemistry, Filler , Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Isotropic Conductive Adhesives

Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives

By Application:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace

Biosciences

Others

By Chemistry:

Epoxy

Silicone

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

By Filler:

Silver Filler

Carbon Fillers

Copper Fillers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

