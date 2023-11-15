Non-GMO Food Products Market Size 2023 Growth Factors, Developments, Product Innovation And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Non-GMO Food ProductsMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.
Global Non-GMO Food Products Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2032. Non-GMO or Non-Genetically Modified products are free from the genetically modified organism. The products which are free from GMOs are produced using an organic method or non-organic method. Non-GMO foods are free from chemicals, preservatives, or toxins. Growing demand for natural food products and rising health consciousness among consumers are key drivers for the growth of Non-GMO Food Products market.
For instance, according to Plant Based Food Association (PFBA) & Good Food Institute (GFI)- In the year 2021, sales of plant-based food products in US reached to USD 7 billion, witnessing a growth rate of over 27% from that of USD 5.5 billion sales in the year 2020 and Plant-based milk has reached to USD 2.5 billion and accounted for 35% of the total plant-based food market. Also, in Jan 2022, DouxMatok, An Israil based producer of sugar reduction solutions and Blommer Chocolate Co., chocolate manufacturer based in Chicago, Illinois, USA have partnered to produce and sell a portfolio of chocolate products. The companies would develop non-Genetically Modified chocolate-flavored chips with sugar reduced by 50%. Also, with the increasing demand for the non-GMO food label and rising per capita income, the adoption & demand for Non-GMO Food Products is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, premium pricing of non-GMO food Products and supply chain disruption due to pandemic restrictions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Non-GMO Food Products market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for the end-use applications in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such increasing demand for the product from countries such as India and Japan would create lucrative growth prospects for the Non-GMO Food Products market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Amy's Kitchen
Blue Diamond Growers
Chiquita Brands International Sarl
Clif Bar & Company
The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
Nature's Path Foods Inc.
NOW Health Group Inc.
Organic Valley
Pernod Ricard SA
United Natural Foods Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Nature:
Organic
Conventional
By Product:
Grain and Cereals
Bakery and Confectionery
Beverages
Dairy Products
Infant Food
Condiment, Dressing, & Oil
Others (Spices, soups, etc.)
By Distribution Channel:
Direct Sales
Indirect Sales
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
