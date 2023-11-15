Ginseng Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Overview, Opportunities And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global GinsengMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Ginseng Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031. Ginseng is a plant based herbal medicines. There are two main types of ginsengs, Asian or Korean ginseng and American ginseng. Ginseng has traditionally been used for a number of medical conditions. Ginseng helps in boosting immunity, improving focus and regulation of blood sugar. Growing demand for plant-based food products and rising health consciousness among consumers are key drivers for the growth of Ginseng market.

For instance, according to Plant based Foods Association (PFBA) & Good Food Institute (GFI)- in the year 2020 sales of plant-based food products in US has estimated at USD 7 billion, witnessing a double-digit growth rate of over 27% from USD 5.5 billion sales in the year 2019. Also, in the year 2020, 57 percent of all U.S. households purchased plant-based foods (approximately 71 million households). Also, with growing trend of veganism and increased application in cosmetics and personal care industry, the adoption & demand for Ginseng is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, limited regional availability of raw material impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Ginseng market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for vegan products in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing application of ginseng in pharmaceutical industry and traditional medicines would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ginseng market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Korean Ginseng Export Corporation

Organika Health Products Inc

Ilhwa Co. Ltd

Korean Ginseng Corp.

RFI Ingredients, Inc

Koshiro Co Ltd

Daedong Korea Ginseng Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Gianon Biotech Co., Ltd.

Sino-Nature International Co., Ltd.

Shanghai FanPharma Co., Ltd.

By Source:

Wild

Cultivated

By Form:

Raw

Powder

Extract

By Variety:

Oriental Ginseng

American Ginseng

Siberian Ginseng

Others

By End Use Industries:

Personal Care Products

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical Products

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

