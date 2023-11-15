Technical Enzymes Market 2023 Industry Insights, Understanding Market Trends And Growth Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Technical EnzymesMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.
Industrial enzymes are derived from a wide variety of plant, animal or micro bial sources. Commercially available technical enzymes include amylases, lipases, proteases, xylanases, catalases, and cellulases. In terms of commercial applications technical enzymes are widely used across industries like pharma, chemical production, biofuels, food & beverage, and consumer products. Growing biofuel industry and rising food and beverages sector are key drivers for the growth of Technical Enzymes market.
For instance, according to International Energy Agency: IEA, a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization as of 2019, global demand for biofuel is estimated at approx. 151 billion liters annually and as per projections annual global demand for biofuels is set to grow by 28% by 2026, reaching to 186 billion liters apart from this, North America the fastest growing region globally would reach to 74.9 billion liters per year by 2026 from current level of 65.5 billion liters in the year 2019. Also, with the increasing demand from end use industries and rising multifunctionality of technical enzymes, the adoption & demand for Technical Enzymes is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, manufacturing and supply chain disruptions owing to pandemic restriction in various industries like chemical, food & beverages and biofuel etc. impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Technical Enzymes market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing applications in biofuel, paper & pulp, textile & leather, starch processing industries in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing R&D activities and presence of leading market players in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Technical Enzymes market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
BASF
DuPont
Associated British Foods
Novozymes
DSM
Dyadic International
Advanced Enzymes Technologies
Maps Enzymes
Epygen Labs
Megazyme
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Amylases
Cellulases
Proteases
Lipases
Other types (pectinases, xylanases, catalases, laccases, and mannanases)
By Form:
Liquid
Dry
By End Use Industries:
Biofuel
Starch processing
Textiles & leather
Paper & pulp
Other industries (cosmetics, wastewater treatment, and oil field & fine chemicals)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
