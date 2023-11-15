Brominated Epoxy Resin Market Latest Trends, Segmentation Analysis, Share, Size, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Brominated Epoxy Resin Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Brominated Epoxy Resin Market is valued approximately USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Brominated epoxy resin is a type of resin that contains bromine atoms within its chemical structure. Epoxy resins are a class of thermosetting polymers commonly used in various industrial applications due to their excellent mechanical and electrical properties. The Brominated Epoxy Resin market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand for fire-retardant materials and growing demand of printed circuit boards. The addition of bromine to epoxy resin introduces flame-retardant properties, making it suitable for applications where Fire safety is a concern. Brominated epoxy resin is known for its high resistance to heat and flame propagation, making it useful in industries such as electronics, aerospace, automotive, and construction. Its importance has progressively increased during the last few decades.

According to the Statista, the market value flame retardants worldwide amounted to some USD 8.2 billion in 2021. It is forecast that the market size of this industry will grow to around USD 13.6 billion worldwide in the year 2030. Furthermore, as per American Chemistry Councils in 2020, fire departments in the United States responded to a fire incident in every 23 seconds. That same year, firefighters responded to an estimated 1.4 million fires that resulted in 3,500 civilian fire fatalities and an estimated USD 29.1 billion in property damage. Another important component driving space increase is demand for printed circuit boards. As per Statista, in 2022, the output volume of printed circuit boards in Taiwan reached about 625 million square feet. Circuit boards, often consist of multiple isolated layers or are double-sided, are the basis that holds electric components and integrated circuits. In addition, the Indian market for printed circuit board assembly has reached USD 16 billion in 2020. Also, rapid industrialization and rising construction activities would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Brominated Epoxy Resin stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Brominated Epoxy Resin Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2022 owing to the high demand for electronic devices and the growth of the construction industry. According to the Statista, The Asia-Pacific consumer electronics business accounts approx. USD 257 billion in 2020. North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Poliya Composite Resins and Polymers, Inc.,

Dow Inc.,

Shell plc,

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.,

Dic corporation,

Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd.,

Olin Corporation,

Novel Chem,

GYC Group,

Chang Chun Group

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2023, DOW Inc has launched the Fingerprint DFDA-7555 NT, a bimodal Polyethylene resin for the micro irrigation market. This product is an expansion of the companys Fingerprint Polyethylene resin line, and it is made utilizing Unipol II process technology. The new Fingerprint grade meets the growing demand for materials that may provide dependable, high-performing, and long-lasting micro irrigation systems that assist to increase water productivity, improve crop yields, and conserve vital resources.

Global Brominated Epoxy Resin Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Application, End Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Flame Retardant

Composites

Sealing Materials

Others

By End Use

Electrical and Electronics

Construction

Wind Turbine

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

