Printed Electronics Market Overview, Industry Trends, Major Players Forecast 2023 To 2031

Global Printed Electronics Market was valued at US$ 11.90 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain a market valuation of US$ 52.82 billion by 2031 at a healthy CAGR of 18.51% during the forecast period 2023-2031.
It analyses the markets regional trends, size, expansion prospects, and important factors in each region.
The report gives a thorough analysis of the global Printed Electronics Market , covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region. In 2021, the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value was US$ 23,315.08 billion, according to verified data from the World Bank. In terms of GDP, the United States accounts for 10.41% of the global economy. The mixed economy of the United States is very advanced. By nominal GDP, it has the largest economy in the world, and by purchasing power parity (PPP), it is second only to China in size.
The leading companies mentioned are
Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Applied Materials, Inc. BASF SE Brewer Science, Inc. DuPont de Nemours, Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc. Ensurge Micropower ASA Henkel Molex LLC Nissha Co., Ltd. NovaCentrix PRINTED ELECTRONICS LTD Xeikon N.V. Other Prominent Players
Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.
The segmentation overview of the global Printed Electronics Market includes
By Component
Ink
Dielectric Inks PTC Ink Conductive Inks Resistive Inks Electrode Inks Others Substrate
Dielectric Substrates PET (Polyester) Polyimide Fabrics and Paper Stretchable Substrates Printed Circuit Boards Others Services
Professional Services
Designing Prototyping Manufacturing Support Services
By Printing Technique
Contact Printing
Gravure Printing Offset Printing Flexography Screen Printing Pad Printing Non-Contact Printing
Inkjet Printing Aerosol Printing
By Application
Radio Frequency (RF) Components Display Thin Film Transistors Sensors Others
By Industry
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Consumer Electronics Automotive Smart Building & Construction Food & Beverages Cosmetics & Personal Care Others
By Region
North America Europe
The UK Germany France Italy Russia Spain Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific
China India Japan Taiwan South Korea Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific South America
Argentina Brazil Rest of South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UEA Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA
Overall, Astute Analyticas report on the global Printed Electronics Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.
