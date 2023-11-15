               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Printed Electronics Market Overview, Industry Trends, Major Players Forecast 2023 To 2031


(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the global Printed Electronics Market. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Printed Electronics Market was valued at US$ 11.90 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain a market valuation of US$ 52.82 billion by 2031 at a healthy CAGR of 18.51% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

It analyses the markets regional trends, size, expansion prospects, and important factors in each region. Additionally, it acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. Both the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic on related industries are taken into account and discussed in the report.

The report gives a thorough analysis of the global Printed Electronics Market , covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region. In 2021, the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value was US$ 23,315.08 billion, according to verified data from the World Bank. In terms of GDP, the United States accounts for 10.41% of the global economy. The mixed economy of the United States is very advanced. By nominal GDP, it has the largest economy in the world, and by purchasing power parity (PPP), it is second only to China in size.

The leading companies mentioned are

  • Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
  • Applied Materials, Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Brewer Science, Inc.
  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,
  • E Ink Holdings Inc.
  • Ensurge Micropower ASA
  • Henkel
  • Molex LLC
  • Nissha Co., Ltd.
  • NovaCentrix
  • PRINTED ELECTRONICS LTD
  • Xeikon N.V.
  • Other Prominent Players

The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemics impact are included in the report.

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the global Printed Electronics Market includes

By Component

  • Ink
    • Dielectric Inks
    • PTC Ink
    • Conductive Inks
    • Resistive Inks
    • Electrode Inks
    • Others
  • Substrate
    • Dielectric Substrates
    • PET (Polyester)
    • Polyimide
    • Fabrics and Paper
    • Stretchable Substrates
    • Printed Circuit Boards
    • Others
  • Services
    • Professional Services
      • Designing
      • Prototyping
      • Manufacturing
    • Support Services

By Printing Technique

  • Contact Printing
    • Gravure Printing
    • Offset Printing
    • Flexography
    • Screen Printing
    • Pad Printing
  • Non-Contact Printing
    • Inkjet Printing
    • Aerosol Printing

By Application

  • Radio Frequency (RF) Components
  • Display
  • Thin Film Transistors
  • Sensors
  • Others

By Industry

  • Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Smart Building & Construction
  • Food & Beverages
  • Cosmetics & Personal Care
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • The US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • The UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Russia
    • Spain
    • Poland
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Taiwan
    • South Korea
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • South America
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
    • UEA
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

Overall, Astute Analyticas report on the global Printed Electronics Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.

