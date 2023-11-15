Printed Electronics Market Overview, Industry Trends, Major Players Forecast 2023 To 2031

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the global Printed Electronics Market. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Printed Electronics Market was valued at US$ 11.90 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain a market valuation of US$ 52.82 billion by 2031 at a healthy CAGR of 18.51% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

It analyses the markets regional trends, size, expansion prospects, and important factors in each region. Additionally, it acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. Both the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic on related industries are taken into account and discussed in the report.

The report gives a thorough analysis of the global Printed Electronics Market , covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region. In 2021, the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value was US$ 23,315.08 billion, according to verified data from the World Bank. In terms of GDP, the United States accounts for 10.41% of the global economy. The mixed economy of the United States is very advanced. By nominal GDP, it has the largest economy in the world, and by purchasing power parity (PPP), it is second only to China in size.

The leading companies mentioned are



Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Applied Materials, Inc.

BASF SE

Brewer Science, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Ensurge Micropower ASA

Henkel

Molex LLC

Nissha Co., Ltd.

NovaCentrix

PRINTED ELECTRONICS LTD

Xeikon N.V. Other Prominent Players

The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemics impact are included in the report.

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the global Printed Electronics Market includes

By Component



Ink



Dielectric Inks



PTC Ink



Conductive Inks



Resistive Inks



Electrode Inks

Others

Substrate



Dielectric Substrates



PET (Polyester)



Polyimide



Fabrics and Paper



Stretchable Substrates



Printed Circuit Boards

Others

Services



Professional Services





Designing





Prototyping



Manufacturing Support Services

By Printing Technique



Contact Printing



Gravure Printing



Offset Printing



Flexography



Screen Printing

Pad Printing

Non-Contact Printing



Inkjet Printing Aerosol Printing

By Application



Radio Frequency (RF) Components

Display

Thin Film Transistors

Sensors Others

By Industry



Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Smart Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care Others

By Region



North America



The US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



The UK



Germany



France



Italy



Russia



Spain



Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Taiwan



South Korea



Australia & New Zealand



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Argentina



Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



UEA



Saudi Arabia



South Africa Rest of MEA

Overall, Astute Analyticas report on the global Printed Electronics Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.

COMTEX_443497377/2796/2023-11-15T04:22:49