Vegan Pasta Market Trends 2023 To 2032 Demand Drivers And Revenue Opportunities

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Vegan PastaMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Vegan Pasta Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030. Vegan Pasta refers to pasta which does not contain any animal-derived ingredients. Vegan pastas are made from ingredients like wheat, rice, legumes, oats etc. Growing demand of plant-based food products and rising innovative product launches by leading market players are key drivers for the growth of Vegan Pasta market.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of 'Global Vegan Pasta Market' Report: - /sample-request/report_id/BIZWIT2247

For instance, according to Good Food Institute - In 2020 the sales of plant-based food products in USA reached to USD 7 billion witnessing an increase of over 27% as compared to USD 5.5 billion sales in the year 2019. Also, in September 2021 Barilla, Italian Multinational Company unveiled its new product chickpea spaghetti pasta. Chickpea spaghetti is entirely made from only chickpea flour. It also is certified gluten-free product. Also, in Feb 2021 Barilla, leading global food company acquired Catelli's dry pasta business in Canada. The acquisition includes Catelli's dry pasta brands Catelli, Lancia and Splendor and the production plant based out in Montreal (Quebec). Also, with changing consumer preference towards healthy food and growing disposable income in emerging economies, the adoption & demand for Vegan Pasta is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, low affordability due to high cost of Vegan Pasta impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Vegan Pasta market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing consumption of plant-based food products in the region. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing number of people opting for vegan diet and growing food & beverages industry in the region are some of the leading factors that would create lucrative growth prospects for the Vegan Pasta market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Barilla Group

Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A.

Seggiano

TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Windmill Organics

George DeLallo Company

MXO Global, Inc. (Tolerant Organics)

Schnitzer

Bionaturae LLC

Dakota Growers Pasta Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Category:

Fresh

Dried

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Source:

Wheat

Rice

Legumes

Buckwheat

Oats

Others (Fava Beans, Quinoa, etc.)

By Product:

Penne

Spaghetti

Elbows

Fettuccine & Linguine

Filled Pasta

Others (Angel Hair, Farfalle, etc.)

By Packaging:

Boxes

Trays

Packets & Pouches

By Distribution Channel:

Direct (B2B)

Indirect (B2C)

E-commerce

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today's competitive environment. Report Ocean is a 'one-stop solution' for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

COMTEX_443497393/2796/2023-11-15T04:23:50