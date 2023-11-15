Water-Soluble Polymer Market Share, Analysis, Size, Prominent Players, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Water-soluble Polymer Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Water-soluble Polymer Market Size study & Forecast, by Type (Polyacrylamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Guar Gum, Gelatin, Xanthan Gum, Polyacrylic Acid, Polyethylene Glycol, And Other Types), By End-User Industry (Water Treatment, Food, And Beverage, Personal Care And Hygiene, Oil, And Gas, Pulp And Paper, Pharmaceutical, And Other End-User Industries), and Regional Analysis, 2023-2030

Global Water-soluble Polymer Market to reach USD $$billion by the end of 2030.

Global Water-soluble Polymer Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Polymers with water solubility are substances that can dissolve in water. Natural and manufactured water-soluble polymers are the two different categories of water-soluble polymers. The water-soluble polymers guar gum, gelatin, xanthan gum, and pectin are all found in nature. A water-soluble polymer called polyvinyl alcohol is frequently used to reinforce papers and textile yarn, particularly textile yarn to increase its resistance to oils and grease. Casein is a protein that is used in cuisine as a thickening, emulsifier, texture stabilizer, and nutritional supplement in cream-based soups, sherbet, pudding, custard, and other foods. The market growth is driven by significant factors such as an increase in demand for water-soluble polymers in water treatment and an increase in demand for water-soluble polymers in enhanced oil recovery.

China plans to build or update 80,000 km of sewage collecting pipeline networks between 2021 and 2025, as well as increase sewage treatment capacity by 20 million cubic metres per day. The industrial wastewater sector in China expected generate around USD 19.4 billion by 2025. In addition, as part of its growth goal to move towards a cleaner and more sustainable economy, China intends to spend USD 50 billion in several highly polluting industries, including textile, printing, steel manufacturing, oil and gas extraction, coal mining, and pharmaceutical manufacture. Furthermore, according to the Ministry of Jal Shakti of the Government of India, the proportion of the rural population who had access to clean and sufficient drinking water within premises climbed to 61.5% in FY 2022 from 55.2% in FY 2021. Additionally, several businesses are funding water treatment projects in India, including SPML Infra, Abengoa, and Suez. By 2030, it is anticipated that there will be 130 billion USD worth of investment possibilities in the water sector. Moreover, growing Applications in the Pharmaceutical and Industry and increasing Demand for Bio-based Acrylamide are the market opportunities boosting growth in the forecast years. However, constantly increasing prices of water-soluble polymers and fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Water-soluble Polymer Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is leading the global market share and is expected to be the fastest growing market due to several factors such as the growing governments focus on freshwater availability and water pollution and the high demand for conventional food in this region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd.

CP Kelco US Inc.

DuPont

Gantrade Corporation

Kemira

Kuraray Co. Ltd

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nouryon

Polysciences Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, Kemira Oyj announced that it has begun the first full-scale manufacture of its newly created polyacrylamide polymer based on biobased feedstock in the whole globe. One of the wastewater treatment facilities operated by Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY) receives the initial commercial quantities for testing.

Global Water-soluble Polymer Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, End User Industry Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Polyacrylamide

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Guar Gum

Gelatin

Xanthan Gum

Polyacrylic Acid

Polyethylene Glycol

Other

By End User Industry:

Water Treatment

Food and Beverage

Personal Care and Hygiene

Oil and Gas

Pulp and Paper

Pharmaceutical

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

