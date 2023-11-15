Polyol Sweeteners Market Share Estimation, Competitive Analysis And Growth Opportunities 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Polyol SweetenersMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Polyol Sweeteners Market is valued approximately USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Polyols also known as sugar alcohols are obtained from sugars and are produced commercially by the hydrogenation of the corresponding sugars. Polyols contains fewer calories per gram as compared to sugar, which helps in preventing tooth decay and sudden increase in blood glucose levels. Growing diabetic population globally and shifting consumer preference towards organic food products are key drivers for the growth of Polyol Sweeteners market.

For instance, according to The International Diabetes Federation (IDF)- as of 2021, around 537 million adults (20-79 years) are living with diabetes and is further projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by , in April 2020 Ingredion, an American multinational ingredient provider has launched its first polyol sweetener, ERYSTA Erythritol across Europe, the Middle East and Africa regions. The sweetener offers low calory content and no added sugar. Also, with the increasing disposable income and growing R&D activities, the adoption & demand for Polyol Sweeteners is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, premium pricing of Polyol Sweeteners impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Polyol Sweeteners market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and growing number of health consciousness people in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising prevalence of diabetes disease and abundance of raw materials in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Polyol Sweeteners market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill (US)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US),

E.I. Du Point De Nemours and Company (US),

Roquette Freres S.A. (France),

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners (France),

Sudzucker AG (Germany),

Ingredion Incorporated (US),

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland),

Gulshan Polyols Limited (India),

Batory Foods (US),

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Sorbitol

Erythritol

Maltitol

Isomalt

Xylitol

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By End Use Industries:

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Dairy

Oral Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

