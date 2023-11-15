Feed Yeast Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global feed yeast market size was US$ 6.9 billion in 2021. The global feed yeast market is forecast to grow to US$ 15.1 billion in 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Yeast is a single-celled fungus. Saccharomyces Cerevisiae is the name of the yeast used in food. Because ruminants are the most developed market for the use of live yeast, feed yeast is generally used in them.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing fish farming practices globally will drive the demand for the feed yeast market during the forecast period. In addition, growing fish consumption in regions such as Europe and South America will increase the demand for fish farming. As a result, it will benefit the feed yeast market during the forecast period.

Many countries around the world, particularly in North America and Europe, have made food safety a top priority. As a result, it is raising awareness related to animal nutrition. In addition to that, the growing use of poultry feed will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the feed yeast market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific feed yeast market is forecast to record the highest growth, owing to the increasing demand for meat and meat products. In addition, the growing focus of farmers on offering optimum nutrition to farm animals will contribute to the growth of the feed yeast market during the analysis period.

The growing use of feed additives such as yeast for improving the productivity of animals will also contribute to market growth. Moreover, China records the highest production of feed yeast, which will escalate the growth of the overall regional market.

Because of the vast manufacturing base and rising use in young animal diets, China's Ministry of Agriculture has reclassified feed yeast as a feedstuff rather than a feed additive. The market for feed yeast in the Asia-Pacific region will also witness ample growth opportunities due to the rising R&D expenditure by firms and governments.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global feed yeast market as the the consumer demands changed significantly. The demand for meat products reduced because people became more health-conscious. It also affected the business operations due to a shortage of laborers and raw materials. As a result of this, the global feed yeast market recorded a tremendous decline in terms of revenue.

Competitors in the Market

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Feed Yeast industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Feed Yeast sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Feed Yeast output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Feed Yeast output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Feed Yeast market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Feed Yeast market.

Market Segmentation

The global feed yeast market segmentation focuses on Type, Livestock, Genus, and Region.

By Type:

? Probiotic yeast

? Brewer's yeast

? Specialty yeast

? Yeast derivatives

By Livestock:

? Ruminants

? Poultry

? Swine

? Aquatic animals

? Pets

? Equine

By Genus:

? Saccharomyces spp.

? Kluyveromyces spp.

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

