L-Carnitine Supplements Market Size 2023 Industry Statistics, Emerging Demands And Forecast To 2032

Global L-Carnitine Supplements Market is valued at approximately USD 194.4 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. L-Carnitine Supplement is a supplement taken to fulfill the deficient L-Carnitine in the body. L-Carnitine is an amino acid that helps the body to turn fat into energy and it can also be taken to treat CVS diseases. Increasing awareness related to product benefits and rise in utilization of the product in animal feed has driven the L-Carnitine Supplements Market.

For Instance: In a study done by Rabie et al. it was found that diet supplemented with L-carnitine from 20 to 60 mg/kg improved the growth performance of broiler chickens. Similarly, supplementation of L-carnitine at 300 mg/kg in the diet with animal fat significantly improved the body weight gain, feed intake and feed conversion ratio in broiler chicken Also, increasing consumption of functional food is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Global L-Carnitine Supplements Market. However, side effects related to the product and critical manufacturing process can obstruct the market's expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global L-Carnitine Supplements Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Expansion of functional food & beverages industry is driving the market growth in North America. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period due to increased disposable income.

Major market players included in this report are:



Lonza

Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (NEPG)

Biosint S.p.A.

Cayman Chemical

Merck KGaA

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

CEVA

Kaiyuan Hengtai Nutrition Co., Ltd.

ChengDa PharmaCeuticals Co., Ltd.

Huanggang Huayang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Hubei Yuancheng SaichuangTechnology Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Application within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Process:

Chemical Synthesis

Bioprocess

By Product:

Food & Pharma Grade

Feed Grade

By Application:

Animal Feed

Healthcare Products

Functional Food & Beverages

Medicines

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

