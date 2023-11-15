Food-Grade Industrial Gases Market Share, Analysis, Size, Growth Statistics, Trends And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Food-grade Industrial Gases Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Food-grade Industrial Gases Market is valued approximately USD %%billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Food grade industrial gases are gases that are used in the food and beverage industry to preserve food, extend its shelf life, and improve its quality. The most common food grade industrial gases are nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and oxygen. The food grade industrial gases market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing demand for processed and packaged food. Processed and packaged food requires the use of food grade industrial gases to preserve its quality and extend its shelf life. The rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles of consumers are also expected to drive the growth of the food grade industrial gases market. Moreover, expansion of the food and beverage industry and growth of the e-commerce sector is creating lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period 2023-2030.

According to Eating Better report of 2020, in UK, 88% of adults eat ready meals or ready-to-cook foods. 2 in 5 people eat ready meals every week. According to Statista, frequency of ready meal consumption is increasing year-over-year in United Kingdom. Such as, in 2019, 3,410 thousand people were consuming ready meals more than once a week, which surged to 5,328 thousand in 2020. However, the high cost of Food-grade Industrial Gases stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Food-grade Industrial Gases Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for food grade industrial gases. The market in North America is driven by the increasing demand for processed and packaged food, the rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles of consumers, and the development of new food grade industrial gases. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for food grade industrial gases. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by the increasing demand for processed and packaged food, the rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles of consumers, and the growth of the e-commerce sector.

Major market players included in this report are:

Air Liquide

Linde Group

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Messer Group

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Wesfarmers Limited

Air Water Inc.

Sol Group

Gulf Cryo

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, Air Liquide launched a new food-grade nitrogen gas that is used to extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables.

In September 2020, Praxair launched a new food-grade oxygen gas that is used to improve the quality of baked goods.

Global Food-grade Industrial Gases Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, End-use Industries, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Carbon Dioxide

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Other

By End-use Industries:

Beverages

Meat

Poultry

Seafood Products

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Other End-use Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

