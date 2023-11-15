Polydextrose Market Analysis By Current Insights, Future Dynamics And Innovative Strategies By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global PolydextroseMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Polydextrose Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Polydextrose is a type of carbohydrate made in laboratories. Polydextrose is taken by mouth for constipation, prediabetes, and diabetes. It is also used as a prebiotic. In foods it is used as sweetener. It is a food ingredient classified as soluble fiber by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. With, Growing Food and Beverages industry and rising demand for clean label products are key drivers for the growth of Polydextrose market.

For instance, according to global database Management Company Statista- As of 2021, the global functional foods and beverage market was estimated at USD 281.14 billion and the market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 9.5 percent between 2021 and 2028 and for 2028, the market is forecast to be worth USD 0.5 trillion. Furthermore, in October 2020, Nestle has launched Ninho Forti+ in Brazil, a plant-based powder with cereals, polydextrose (dietary fiber), isolated pea protein and fortified with vitamins and minerals essential. Moreover, in March 2021, Mengniu Yashily, a Chinese manufacturing and distribution company of dairy products and ice cream has launched two new polydextrose based probiotic products the Mengniu M8 active probiotic powder and YOURUI probiotic solid beverage. Also, with the increasing health consciousness and rising disposable income, the adoption & demand for Polydextrose is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, Volatile cost of raw materials and rising disposable income impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Polydextrose market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing prevalence of lifestyle disease and favorable government policies in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising prevalence of health concerns such as obesity and diabetes in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Polydextrose market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Samyang Holdings Corp

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Devson Impex Private Limited

Cargill, Inc.

The Scoular Company

CJ CheilJedang Plc

Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.

HYET Sweet Pvt Ltd.

Golden Grain Group Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Powder Form

Liquid Form

By End Use Industries:

Bakery & Confectionery

Breakfast Cereals

Snacks & Bars

Dairy Products

Desserts & Ice Cream

Soups, Sauces, & Dressings

Spreads & Fillings

Beverages & Dairy Drinks

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed and Pet Food

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

