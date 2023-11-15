Isobutanol Market Key Players, Revenue, Share, Future Trends, Growth And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Isobutanol Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Isobutanol Market is valued approximately USD 1.17 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Isobutanol is a colorless liquid with a characteristic odor. It is flammable and soluble in water. It is primarily used as a solvent in various industries, including paints, coatings, resins, and printing inks. Its solubility and ability to dissolve a wide range of substances make it useful in these applications. The Isobutanol market is expanding because of factors such as growing demand of processed foods industry and increased demand of paint & coatings industry. Isobutanol has been explored as a biofuel or bio-based alternative to gasoline. It can be produced through fermentation of renewable feedstocks such as corn or sugarcane, making it a potential sustainable fuel option. Its importance has progressively increased during the last few decades.

According to the Statista, the global revenue in the food market was forecast to continuously increase between 2023 and 2027 by in total USD 2.6 trillion. The revenue is estimated to amount to USD 12 trillion by 2027. Furthermore, the investment value in the food processing sector in India accounts approx. USD 1.46 billion in year 2022. Another important component driving space increase demand of paint & coatings industry. As per Statista, paints and coatings are forecast to have a market value of some USD 106.7 billion in the Asia Pacific region by 2028. Europe is expected the be the second-largest market for paints and coatings in the world in that year, at USD 41.7 billion. Furthermore , In 2021, Sherwin-Williams and PPG Industries are the worlds two largest paint and coatings companies, with a combined market share of approximately 11.2%. These two American firms are very dominant in the North American market. Meanwhile, the Dutch multinational AkzoNobel dominates the European paint and coatings sector. Also, advancements in formulation in pharmaceuticals and rising government policies regarding environmentally friendly chemical production would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, highly flammable property of Isobutanol stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Isobutanol Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia pacific dominated the market in 2022 owing to the owing petrochemicals, oil & gas, and chemical industries is expected to surge the market growth. According to the Statista, China is the Asia-Pacific regions highest oil producer, accounts 4 million barrels of oil produced per day in 2021. In the same year, India produced the second most oil, with an average daily production of 746 thousand barrels. Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to capacity expansions in petrochemical industries and bio-refineries in Belgium, Hungary, Italy, Germany, and others in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE,

Eastman Chemical Company,

Gevo, Inc

Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC,

Sahara PCC,

The Dow Chemical Company,

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation,

INEOS Group Limited

The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited

Sasol Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2023, Eastman and High-Performance Optics, Inc. has launched a High Energy Visible Light filtering window film for the transportation industry. Selective HEVL filtering has proven to be the best method for removing unwanted blue light from human eyes in a variety of applications including eyeglasses, over-the-counter readers, prescription contact lenses, and screen shields. Eastman with LLumar? IR BLB and LLumar? ATR BLB window films utilising HPOs patented selective HEVL filtering technology under a licence arrangement.

Global Isobutanol Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Synthetic

Bio-based

By Application

Oil & Gas

Solvents & Coatings

Chemical Intermediates

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

