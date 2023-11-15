Plant-Based Fish Feed Market Will Show The Highest Industry Growth Rates And Incredible Demand By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Plant-Based Fish FeedMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Plant-Based Fish Feed Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2032.

Traditionally Fish meal and oils from small fish like sardines and anchovies used to be the main source of feed for farmed fish. But plant-based sources of protein, such as soybeans or corn, have achieved significant growth in the past decade partly owing to environmental reasons. Also, there is a recent trend of using probiotics of live bacteria in fish feed to boost gut health and growth of fish. Growing demand for Sea Food and rising adoption of organic food products are key drivers for the growth of Plant-Based Fish Feed market.

For instance, according to global database Management Company Statista- As of 2021, the global seafood market reached a value of USD 253 billion, and is projected to reach to about USD 336 billion by the year 2025. Furthermore, in May 2021, Skretting India has announced to expand its product line across aquaculture value chain. This strategy is a combined value proposition of Feed for shrimp, fish and high-value fishes like Snakehead and Barramundi, AquaSim and Aqua Health Care Products in the emerging market of India. Also, with the increasing investment in plant-based aquarium foods and changing consumption pattern, the adoption & demand for Plant-Based Fish Feed is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of feed additives of Plant-Based Fish Feed and availability of other alternatives impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Plant-Based Fish Feed market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing adoption of plant-based food products in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as surging demand for fish oil and fish-based household and commercial products in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Plant-Based Fish Feed market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill, Incorporated.,

Skretting Pvt Ltd.

Alltech., Pvt Ltd.

BioMar Pvt Ltd.

Nutreco Pvt Ltd.

Ridley Corporation Limited,

Hanpel Tech Co. LTD,

Adisseo Pvt Ltd.

McCain Foods Limited,

DINE Market Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Soybean Meal

Cottonseed Meal

Corn Meal

Distillers Dried Grains with Soluble

Wheat Bran

Rice Bran

Other Product Types (Canola Meal, Sunflower Meal, etc.)

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Pellet

Powder

Granule

Flake

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By End Use Industries:

Commercial

Household

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

